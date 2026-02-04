© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'A Pocketful of Nickels - and related stories' by James Wilbur

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:10 AM EST
James Wilbur is a long-time member of the band Superchunk. He's also a
writer of fiction. If you listen to our conversation you can hear him
describe how he wrote a novel in the eighth grade. Over the many years
that he has been recording music and performing it he has also been
writing stories. Recently he decided it was finally a good time to pull
some of them together and issue this collection. So he did.

Wilbur is a guy who takes his time crafting his tales. One of the
stories in this collection took thirty years to complete. I would like
to thank WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt for putting me on the trail
of this collection. These are stories to savor.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas