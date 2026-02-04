Book Nook: 'A Pocketful of Nickels - and related stories' by James Wilbur

James Wilbur is a long-time member of the band Superchunk. He's also a

writer of fiction. If you listen to our conversation you can hear him

describe how he wrote a novel in the eighth grade. Over the many years

that he has been recording music and performing it he has also been

writing stories. Recently he decided it was finally a good time to pull

some of them together and issue this collection. So he did.

Wilbur is a guy who takes his time crafting his tales. One of the

stories in this collection took thirty years to complete. I would like

to thank WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt for putting me on the trail

of this collection. These are stories to savor.

