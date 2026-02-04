Book Nook: 'A Pocketful of Nickels - and related stories' by James Wilbur
James Wilbur is a long-time member of the band Superchunk. He's also a
writer of fiction. If you listen to our conversation you can hear him
describe how he wrote a novel in the eighth grade. Over the many years
that he has been recording music and performing it he has also been
writing stories. Recently he decided it was finally a good time to pull
some of them together and issue this collection. So he did.
Wilbur is a guy who takes his time crafting his tales. One of the
stories in this collection took thirty years to complete. I would like
to thank WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt for putting me on the trail
of this collection. These are stories to savor.