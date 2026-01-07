© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Adam Davies on his controversial debut novel 'The Frog King' Book Nook

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:51 PM EST
Book cover for "The Frog King" by Adam Davies, featuring an illustration of a blue frog wearing a gold crown against a lime green background, with the subtitle "a love story" and an orange stripe at the bottom
Contributed
/
Adam Davies
"The Frog King" by Adam Davies

Adam Davies made his only appearance on the program in 2002. He had just published his first novel, "The Frog King." Previously, Davies had worked in book publishing at one of the major houses. Apparently, this story had many thinly disguised characters who seemed a lot like people Davies had worked with in publishing. These portrayals were somewhat uncomplimentary.

Publishing is a tight-knit and somewhat incestuous world. There were some people in that world who were not pleased about this book. In this interview, Davies told me that after his book came out, he had only heard from one person at the place where he had once worked. Otherwise, the reaction had been a deafening silence. Of course, his book was savaged by reviewers for publishing trade secrets.

It's really too bad, because this was a great book. His protagonist seems to have been based in large part upon himself. I liked the book a lot.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook LiteraturePublishingNew YorkerRandom HouseFiction
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
