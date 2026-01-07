Adam Davies on his controversial debut novel 'The Frog King' Book Nook

Adam Davies made his only appearance on the program in 2002. He had just published his first novel, "The Frog King." Previously, Davies had worked in book publishing at one of the major houses. Apparently, this story had many thinly disguised characters who seemed a lot like people Davies had worked with in publishing. These portrayals were somewhat uncomplimentary.

Publishing is a tight-knit and somewhat incestuous world. There were some people in that world who were not pleased about this book. In this interview, Davies told me that after his book came out, he had only heard from one person at the place where he had once worked. Otherwise, the reaction had been a deafening silence. Of course, his book was savaged by reviewers for publishing trade secrets.

It's really too bad, because this was a great book. His protagonist seems to have been based in large part upon himself. I liked the book a lot.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.