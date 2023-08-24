Book Nook: 'Up from the Ashes: The Revival of the American Chimney Sweep Trade and the People Who Built It' by Jim Gillam

Jim Gillam was a chimneysweep for many years. Then he became the owner and publisher of the chimney sweep trade magazine SNEWS. He did that for many years, too. How time flue. Along the way he became quite an authority on all things connected with the chimney sweeping industry, a profession that had become nearly non-existent by 1973 when the first big oil crisis suddenly transformed a moribund trade into a fast growing, essential business peopled by hard working sweeps and many innovative individuals who were creating dynamic new methods while inventing crucial specialized devices.

The history of chimney sweeping in the United States is quite a story and there wasn't anybody better prepared to tell it than Jim Gillam. Listen to this interview and I guarantee that you'll learn a lot.

