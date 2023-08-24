© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Up from the Ashes: The Revival of the American Chimney Sweep Trade and the People Who Built It' by Jim Gillam

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This history of chimney sweeping in the United States was written by a guy I have known since high school.

Jim Gillam was a chimneysweep for many years. Then he became the owner and publisher of the chimney sweep trade magazine SNEWS. He did that for many years, too. How time flue. Along the way he became quite an authority on all things connected with the chimney sweeping industry, a profession that had become nearly non-existent by 1973 when the first big oil crisis suddenly transformed a moribund trade into a fast growing, essential business peopled by hard working sweeps and many innovative individuals who were creating dynamic new methods while inventing crucial specialized devices.

The history of chimney sweeping in the United States is quite a story and there wasn't anybody better prepared to tell it than Jim Gillam. Listen to this interview and I guarantee that you'll learn a lot.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas