Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Jamie Macgillivray: The Renegade's Journey' by John Sayles

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
Cover of "Jamie Macgillivray: The Renegade's Journey" by John Sayles

A conversation with the actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, and novelist — John Sayles.

It might surprise you to know that before John Sayles ever made a movie he was writing and publishing novels. Sayles is probably best known for his film work but his novels are also extraordinary. His latest one is a massive effort that takes readers from a rebellion in Scotland to the simmering conflict in the Ohio Valley between the French and the English which eventually boiled over to become what our history books refer to as the French and Indian War.

During my conversation with John he provided some background on how this novel came about, it began life as a screenplay for a movie they never were able to make. He fills us in on the history of that period during the mid 18th Century. And we talk about his long career making movies and how he broke into the business.The first three screenplays he wrote were all made into movies. That so rarely happens.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
