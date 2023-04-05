Book Nook: 'Jamie Macgillivray: The Renegade's Journey' by John Sayles

It might surprise you to know that before John Sayles ever made a movie he was writing and publishing novels. Sayles is probably best known for his film work but his novels are also extraordinary. His latest one is a massive effort that takes readers from a rebellion in Scotland to the simmering conflict in the Ohio Valley between the French and the English which eventually boiled over to become what our history books refer to as the French and Indian War.

During my conversation with John he provided some background on how this novel came about, it began life as a screenplay for a movie they never were able to make. He fills us in on the history of that period during the mid 18th Century. And we talk about his long career making movies and how he broke into the business.The first three screenplays he wrote were all made into movies. That so rarely happens.

