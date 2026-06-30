New deal would let Israel leave troops in Lebanon. What does that mean for U.S.-Iran agreement?

The prospect for a longer-term deal between the U.S. and Iran could be in jeopardy after Israel and Lebanon signed a fragile peace agreement four days ago.

The U.S.-brokered deal would allow Israel to leave troops inside southern Lebanon until the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah is disarmed and the Lebanese government takes control. But some analysts say this could give Israel cover to occupy southern Lebanon indefinitely.

Joyce Karam, editor-in-chief of Al-Monitor, a Washington, D.C.-based independent newspaper site that covers the Middle East, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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