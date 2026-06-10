The fraying of the post-Cold War world order

In the decades since the fall of the Soviet Union, there’s been broad agreement that the world was moving towards greater economic integration, deeper international cooperation, and a more stable world order. Today, that picture looks a lot less certain.

Tino Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss how countries are navigating an increasingly fragmented world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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