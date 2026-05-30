U.S. Embassy in India launches Trump-themed rickshaws to mark America's 250th birthday

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

America's 250th birthday celebration extends all the way to New Delhi and the rickshaws there. Rickshaws are typically three-wheeled vehicles with a back seat for two people. They serve as taxis, and right now, many of them in the Indian capital feature Happy Birthday America signs with a picture of President Trump. NPR's Diaa Hadid reports.

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DIAA HADID, BYLINE: I'm standing on a road near the New Delhi railway station, and rickshaws are whizzing by. It's a popular way to get around this city. They also have big sort of square backs, and so they're often used as advertising space.

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HADID: So one rickshaw has just gone by, and it has an advertisement for fertility treatments. Another one is advertising quick loans for $100,000 in just 24 hours. And in the past few days, you can see rickshaws around New Delhi that are emblazoned with Happy Birthday America.

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HADID: They also say 250 Years Old. Some are accompanied by an image of the Statue of Liberty. Others have a portrait of President Donald Trump. There's one with Trump's face on Vindodh Mathua's (ph) rickshaw.

VINDODH MATHUA: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: Mathua says a marketing agent gave him a packet of tea bags as an incentive to put the sign on his rickshaw. He tells NPR producer Omkar Khandekar, I don't speak English, but I think it's about Donald Trump's birthday.

MATHUA: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: "No, no, no." He corrects himself. "The number is 250. It must be America's birthday."

MATHUA: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: Mathua says, "America seems like a nice country with good people."

MATHUA: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: But he also links America to the Mideast war, which has pushed up the price of gas. He says that's pushed up the price of everything else - milk, his kids' school fees, the rent.

MATHUA: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: He says, "it's really difficult for a poor person like me to survive."

MATHUA: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: Mathua says, "Trump could end this war in a minute if he wants." Down the road, Santosh Chauhan (ph) also has a Happy Birthday America sign with President Trump's face on his rickshaw.

SANTOSH CHAUHAN: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: Chauhan calls Trump a king...

CHAUHAN: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: Arrogant, transactional.

CHAUHAN: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: Chauhan says, "those are bad things." He says, "if a man like Trump ruled India, we wouldn't get rolled by Pakistan all the time." That's India's bitter rival. Chauhan, too, is a bit transactional.

CHAUHAN: (Speaking Hindi).

HADID: He agreed to have the Happy Birthday America poster because the marketing guys installed it in a way that made a new roof cover for his rickshaw. That helps protect Chauhan against the blazing heat. It's 111 degrees as we speak. He says, "if I had to pay for a new roof cover, it'd be a bit expensive, like $15."

These happy birthday America rickshaw posters are an initiative financed by the American Embassy in New Delhi. They call it the freedom fleet. We were at the embassy recently, where a rather Trump-friendly playlist blasted over the loudspeakers.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "Y.M.C.A.")

VILLAGE PEOPLE: (Singing) It's fun to stay at the YMCA. It's fun to stay at the YMCA.

HADID: We ran into the deputy spokesman John Brown and asked him about the Happy Birthday America rickshaws.

JOHN BROWN: This was a chance for us to get the word out and tell the people of India how excited we are about our nation's birthday.

HADID: And I asked Brown, why the advertisements had a picture of the president, not just symbols of America.

BROWN: He's our president. We're very proud of him, so it's a mix, right? You'll see some have President Trump. Some have the Statue of Liberty.

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HADID: Back on those baking Delhi roads, rickshaw driver Vinit Singh (ph) also has a Happy Birthday America sign. His features the Statue of Liberty.

VINIT SINGH: We like it.

HADID: He says it's cool to be associated with a strong country like America, even if it's just through a sign. He says he's got a message.

SINGH: Happy birthday for the America, and very best for all the things.

HADID: The very best.

Diaa Hadid, NPR News, New Delhi.

(SOUNDBITE OF KASIMIR'S "JUNE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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