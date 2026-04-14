Efforts continue to reach a deal in Iran war

Pakistan is suggesting another round of talks between the U.S. and Iran there, nearly one week into the ceasefire that’s on shaky ground as Israel continues to strike Lebanon and there’s a standoff near the Strait of Hormuz.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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