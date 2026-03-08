Sunday Puzzle: Hush

On-air challenge

This is a "quiet" puzzle. Every answer is a word that starts with SH-. I'm going to give you two words that the answer can proceed in order to complete compound words or familiar two-word phrases. You tell me the SH- word.

Ex. Holder Cropper --> SHARE (shareholder, sharecropper)

1. Shooter Eyed

2. Music Metal

3. Skin Dog

4. Shocked Game

5. Key Gears

6. Wreck Mate

7. Horn Lace

8. Center List

9. Change Range

10. Clock Glass

11. Blade Strap

12. Stall Curtain

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Andrea Carla Michaels, of San Francisco. Name a famous 20th-century writer. Remove the last two letters of the first name and the last letter of the last name. The result will name a clothing material. What is it?

Challenge Answer

Virginia Woolf -> Virgin Wool

Winner

Wesley Davis of Black Mountain, N.C.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Donn Dimichele, of Redlands, CA. Name a famous musical duo. Remove four consecutive letters of the duo's name and phonetically you'll name a famous nonmusical duo. Who are they?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, March 12 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

