How Europe is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Nazis' surrender in WWII

Updated May 9, 2025 at 5:06 PM EDT

LONDON — Eighty years ago, the Allies announced they had accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender.

What became known as Victory in Europe Day marked the end of World War II in Europe, prior to the end of the entire war, with Japan's surrender nearly four months later, on Sept. 2, 1945.

There are memorials and moments of silence across Europe. But there are also fears for Europe's future security, amid Russia's war in Ukraine and fraying relations with the United States.

What's happening in Europe?

Andrew Matthews / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People walk up The Mall toward Buckingham Palace ahead of a Red Arrows flypast, following a military procession celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, in London, Monday.

In Britain, there have been four days of commemorations, beginning Monday with a military parade. King Charles III stood at attention saluting troops and cavalry, in black furry hats and red coats. The parade included soldiers from Ukraine this year. Seated in a parade stand, the royals and politicians were mixed in with WWII veterans, many of them with wheelchairs and walking sticks.

"The courage of that lion-hearted generation. The greatest victory in the history of this great nation. A victory not just for Britain," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a speech at a defense conference. "But for good against the assembled forces of hatred, tyranny and evil."

On Thursday there's a memorial service at Westminster Abbey, followed by a nationwide moment of silence, and an evening concert in the Palace of Westminster, a complex that also houses the United Kingdom's Parliament.

Neighborhoods across the U.K. are throwing tea parties in the street. And pubs are staying open two hours later than usual, as people raise glasses to what many call the "greatest generation."

In Paris, there's a wreath-laying ceremony in front of a statue of wartime Gen. Charles de Gaulle. But in Germany, commemorations are more somber, with speeches about the horrors of fascism.

It's more somber in Germany

Ebrahim Noroozi / AP / AP People visit an exhibition about World War II during the 80th anniversary of the day the Allies announced the Nazis' surrender, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Thursday.

In Germany, May 8 is celebrated as a day of liberation. But that concept has drawn renewed scrutiny in recent years, says German historian Katja Hoyer, author of Beyond the Wall, a history of the former East Germany.

"This concept also exonerates ordinary Germans to a degree, because the concept of liberation implies they were held captive by their own Nazi regime and then were liberated by it — rather than having supported it in the first place," Hoyer says.

She says Germans are still struggling with how to take responsibility for the fact that many of their ancestors supported the Nazis.

"The historic responsibility for this betrayal of civilization and the memory of the millions of victims of the Second World War unleashed by Nazi Germany make it our responsibility to resolutely defend peace and freedom in Europe today," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday.

Fresh threats to Europe's security

Five years ago, the 75th anniversary of V-E Day felt like a celebration, even though it took place under COVID lockdown, says British historian Timothy Garton Ash, author of Homelands, A Personal History of Europe.

But this year's 80th anniversary feels tinged with fear, threats, abandonment by the U.S., and a realization that the post-WWII global order is crumbling, Garton Ash says. He cites three unprecedented challenges for Europe: Russia's invasion of Ukraine; the rise of non-Western global powers, many of which are not democracies; and President Trump.

"The war in Ukraine is by far the largest war in Europe since 1945. We have also discovered that countries like China and India and Turkey and other great middle powers are quite happy to go on doing business with Russia even while it's waging this war," Garton Ash says. "So we're in a post-Western world, if you like."

And with Trump in the White House, he says "Europeans feel we can no longer rely on the U.S. security umbrella on which we've relied for most of this 80 years."

