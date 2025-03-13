EPA says it will roll back climate rules. That could prove complicated

The Environmental Protection Agency just announced plans to reconsider 31 rules and policies that largely address climate change or aim to reduce pollution from burning fossil fuels. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin described it as "the greatest day of deregulation our nation has seen."

But announcing big changes to environmental rules doesn't undo facts on the ground overnight. EPA provided no details about whether it plans to weaken rules or get rid of them , as NPR reported. Instead, EPA's announcement is the first step in what is likely to be a lengthy process to remake the rules and policies it targeted.

President Trump has called climate change a hoax and railed against wind turbines, energy efficiency standards and electric vehicles. He signed an executive order that halted billions of dollars to a vast range of climate and environmental projects under the previous administration's Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The impact of that move was felt immediately: community groups and corporations alike found their grant money frozen, leading to stalled projects and layoffs.

Amending federal rules and regulations is different — changes are likely to be felt over a much longer time horizon.. That's because the foundational environmental laws of the country prescribe a process for making and unmaking rules. The EPA has to publish what its new rule will look like–a "proposed rule. EPA then seeks public comment on the rule and responds to that feedback. It also must get input from other federal agencies that might be affected by the changes EPA proposes. Industry and advocates have an opportunity to weigh in. The process takes months, if not longer, before a final rule is issued.

If the Trump administration tries to short-circuit these processes, its critics will likely sue and the courts could rule against EPA on process grounds. In any event, environmental advocates are likely to sue the regulator on most, if not all, the announced changes. That could further slow things down.

Another variable is the administration's plan to slash EPA's staff and spending. Changing rules in a way that survives court challenges takes specialized staff. But cuts loom for EPA at a time when it has pledged to move simultaneously to redo 31 rules and policies, a huge lift regardless of staffing.

The impact of EPA's vision will play out in Washington, the courts and ultimately, in communities. NPR will continue to report on what all that means for human health, the climate and the broader environment.

