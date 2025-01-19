Photos: Families reunite as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect

After 15 months of war, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday morning.

The long-awaited truce sparked brief celebrations in Gaza, saw the release of three Israeli women from captivity, and freed approximately 90 Palestinians. As Israeli forces withdrew from areas in Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, many Palestinians returned to find the homes they were forced to flee reduced to rubble.

The three-phase agreement is intended to secure a permanent end to the war, but significant details of the second and third phases remain unclear. Here are some visuals capturing scenes from Gaza and Israel:

JOHN WESSELS / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Palestinian men waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags sit on top of a Red Cross bus carrying released prisoners from Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank are met by a crowd of family members and friends in Beitunia, outside Ramallah, in the early hours of Jan. 20, 2025.

Ammar Awad / Reuters / Reuters Freed Palestinian prisoners ride in a bus after their release from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, outside the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan. 20, 2025.

Maya Levin for NPR / Friends of Emily Damari, hold a sign with her image that reads 'Our Emily, Welcome home, Our hero' on Jan. 19, 2025.

Maya Levin for NPR / An Israeli military helicopter with Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, inside on Jan. 19, 2025.

Ilia Yefimovich / picture alliance via Getty Images / picture alliance via Getty Images People celebrate as Freed Israeli hostages arrive in Ramat Gan after their release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip on Jan. 19, 2025.

Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Supporters and relatives of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Palestinian militants, react while watching a live television broadcast on the release of Israeli hostages, at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, on Jan. 19, 2025.

Dawoud Abo Alkas / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Al-Qassam Brigades hand over 3 female Israeli hostages to Red Cross at al-Saraya as part of 1st phase of ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Gaza on Jan. 19, 2025.

Saeed Jaras / Middle East Images via AFP/ Getty Images / Middle East Images via AFP/ Getty Images A Palestinian family holds up flags and celebrates their return to Rafah, Gaza Strip, on January 19, 2025.

Anas Baba/NPR / An aid truck enters Palestinian territories from Rafah Border Crossing on Jan. 19, 2025.

JOHN WESSELS / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Family members and relatives of Palestinian prisoners, wait for their release, while standing on a hill above the Ofer Prison, in the west of Ramallah on January 19, 2025.

Saeed Jaras / Middle East Images via AFP/ Getty images / Middle East Images via AFP/ Getty images Palestinians carry a wounded man through the streets of Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Jan. 19, 2025.