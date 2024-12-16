These global stories were very, very, very popular in 2024
What kinds of global topics get the attention of readers?
From our roundup of most viewed stories of 2024, Goats and Soda can state that our online audience is incredibly curious about diverse range of topics. The topics often touch on deep and sometimes painful emotions — but also can offer hope, like insights into building close bonds with brothers and sisters.
- A little-known virus that's worrying the experts
- How to get along better with your siblings
- The Taliban's decision to stone adulterers — especially women
- How to survive a 121-degree day
- And ... even SARS-CoV-2 made the list as the pandemic entered its fourth year as we investigated the question: Why did my partner/kid/housemate get it and I didn't?
Without further ado, here's our top 11 list: the Goats and Soda stories with the most pageviews in 2024. If you missed them the first time around, it's never too late to catch up.
Mercy me: Photos show what humans have done to the planet in the Anthropocene age
It's a virus you may not have heard of. Here's why scientists are worried about it
Stunning photos of a vast e-waste dumping ground — and those who make a living off it
What it's like living through a 121 degree day
How do you get siblings to be nice to each other? These Latino families have an answer
Taliban affirms that stoning will be punishment for adulterers — especially women
RFK Jr. is not alone. More than a billion people have parasitic worms
Trapped in Rafah, U.S. medical volunteers say they can't save lives and can't evacuate
A new way to prevent HIV delivers dramatic results in trial
Coronavirus FAQ: My partner/roommate/kid got COVID. And I didn't. How come?
Remarkably resilient refugees: A teen on his own, a woman who was raped
Your Turn: Do you have questions about any of these stories? What was the inspiration? What was the most challenging part of reporting and writing them? Email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line "2024" and we'll answer your queries in an upcoming past.
