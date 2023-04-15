U.S. Coast Guard and Mexican navy are searching for 3 missing American sailors

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy are searching for three American sailors who went missing over 10 days ago in Mexico.

The three sailors — identified as Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross — reportedly left Mazatlán, a city near Mexico's west coast, aboard a 44-foot boat named Ocean Bound on April 4 and were headed to San Diego.

According to the Coast Guard, the three mariners planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas, about 224 miles from Mazatlán, on April 6 to report in before they continued their trip.

"However, there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in of their location," the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.

Search-and-rescue coordinators, who reached out to marinas near Cabo San Lucas, have not received any sightings of the boat, the Coast Guard added.

Federal authorities are working with the Mexican navy to locate the three sailors.

