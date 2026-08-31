Dayton trans rights rally calls attention to Ohio policies affecting transgender residents

Transgender Ohioans, advocates, and allies gathered in downtown Dayton on Saturday, calling attention to policies and legislation affecting the trans community.

Before the rally at Courthouse Square, people gathered at the Dayton Metro Library to make signs and prepare for the event. PFLAG Dayton, Trans Hearts, Trans Unity Coalition, Gem City Action and Closet TRANSformation organized the rally.

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The rally came less than two weeks after the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles stopped accepting the form transgender Ohioans had previously used to change the gender marker on their driver's licenses and state identification cards.

After the change, the BMV said in a statement that the declaration of gender change form is not compatible with a change in state law in the Republican-approved budget last year. That provision states: "It is the policy of the state of Ohio to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

1 of 3 — DSC08319.JPG Rally attendees Ria Megnin (left) and Julie L. (right) display hand-made signs in support of the trans community during Saturday's demonstration in downtown Dayton. Lee Wade/ WYSO 2 of 3 — DSC08344.JPG Rally attendee Casey Giblin (left) and Renee Dittmer (right) display handmade signs in support of the trans community during Saturday's demonstration in downtown Dayton. Lee Wade/ WYSO 3 of 3 — DSC08368.JPG Rally attendee Andie Hutchinson displays a handmade sign in support of the trans community during Saturday's demonstration in downtown Dayton. Lee Wade/ WYSO

Ciara Keeton, a local chapter organizer with the TransUnity Coalition, helped organize the rally. She said the event was a response to growing attacks and rhetoric targeting transgender people.

“It feels like now is the time to have trans voices out in the open talking about what we're going through,” Keeton said. “We need people to see us.”

Danny Kallenberg, president of PFLAG Dayton, said the organization supported the rally, though he said trans people and trans organizations were the primary organizers.

“I think the ongoing fight for gender-affirming care, the current drag ban that's going on, which is affecting the trans community by extension, still fighting for bathroom bills,” Kallenberg said. “There are so many pieces of legislation just in Ohio alone that are affecting the trans community specifically, but the LGBTQ plus community at large.”

Lee Wade / WYSO Rally attendee Kathie Bowers displays a handmade sign in support of the trans community during Saturday's demonstration in downtown Dayton.

The rally also drew Don Kissick, a Libertarian candidate for governor of Ohio. Kissick said listening to transgender people is important for elected officials and candidates.

“No, just really the best way to understand where people are at is just take some time and listen,” he said. “That's been the most important thing I've done since this whole issue really bubbled up to the surface a few weeks back. Trying to spend more time listening than talking. Be amazed what you can accomplish just by doing that.”

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Arianne Childrey, vice chair of the Ohio Democratic Party’s Pride Caucus, was also a speaker at the rally. She said she was there to stand up for trans Ohioans.

“I'm here to say that trans people are Ohioans, that I actually believed the pledge when I used to recite it in school, when it said liberty and justice for all,” Childrey said. “I believe that all includes trans folks. And we are gonna keep on standing up and keep fighting back until we all get to enjoy that America promise.”

