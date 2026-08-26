Montgomery County buys old Forest Park Plaza to house new $40M jobs center

Montgomery County commissioners have bought the long vacant Forest Park Plaza property, with plans to build a new $40 million job and training center there.

The $729,000 land purchase will give the county flexibility to build a custom facility, commissioners said.

The design and planning process for the 40 acre site in Harrison Township is underway. This new center is expected to be between 140,000 to 160,000 square feet, with construction slated for 2027.

“Closing on the Forest Park property reflects the strong partnership between Montgomery County and Harrison Township and our shared commitment to creating opportunity for residents and supporting the growth of our regional economy,” County Commissioner Mary McDonald said in a news release.

County commissioners approved a $3 million contract with Miamisburg-based Levin Porter Architects to design the center.

It's expected to open in 2028.

Forest Park first opened in 1928 as a zoo, then as an amusement park.

Montgomery County Commissioners / Public Record The former Forest Park amusement park in Harrison Township.

It later became the Forest Park Plaza shopping center, which then was demolished in 2013.

“Forest Park holds a lot of memories for people throughout our region, and it’s exciting to see this property become an important part of our future,” County Commissioner Judy Dodge said. “After sitting vacant for more than a decade, this site will once again be a place that contributes to the vitality of Harrison Township and Montgomery County.”