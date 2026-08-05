Montgomery County contributes $250K to Boys and Girls Club of Dayton expansion

The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton’s $18 million campaign for an all-new center received support from the Montgomery County commissioners.

Commissioners approved $250,000 in June toward the construction of the 37,000 square foot building that includes a Life and Workforce Readiness Center.

This is the first major renovation on the organization's facility in nearly 60 years, more than doubling the nonprofit's capacity.

“We’re proud to support projects that invest in the future of our community,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said in a news release. “Every child deserves a place where they feel safe, supported and inspired to reach their full potential. Investing in our young people today creates stronger families, stronger neighborhoods and a stronger Montgomery County for generations to come.”

The new center will expand resources for youth through spaces and programming that focus on personal growth, education and workforce preparation.

That includes industry clubs for kindergarten through eighth grade students, entrepreneurial and life skills services for high schoolers, and four readiness paths to prepare students for their futures.

The four paths that will be available at the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton include skilled trades and manufacturing services, college and military services, digital innovation and aviation, and health and biological services.

Club CEO Crystal Allen said this investment from the county reflects a shared commitment to the future of young people in Montgomery County.

“Real change happens when public leaders are willing to invest not only in today's needs, but in tomorrow's workforce, families and communities," she said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton / Contributed Updates to the Boys and Girls Club facility will add activity spaces and resources built to help youth in the area focus on personal growth, education and workforce preparation.

Additional spaces in the facility include sensory rooms, a gym, art and dance studios, classrooms and and e-sports arena.

The updated facility is expected to be completed in May of 2027, offering continued after-school summer programs and new services.

Once the space is open, the Life and Workforce Readiness Center will follow a three-year plan depending on industry gaps.