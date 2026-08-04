YWCA Dayton's new CEO ready to build on the nonprofit's 160 year history

YWCA Dayton has a new president and CEO — Barbara Ward. She just started that job on Aug. 3, 2026, but she’s no stranger to the organization and its mission.

Ward spoke with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about her history there and that mission going forward.

This transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Barbara Ward: It is truly an honor to now lead a mission that has been changing lives in our community for more than 150 years. Because of my past tenure with the organization, first starting as part of the inaugural class of Sojourn, post-COVID, and then matriculating as a volunteer to come on staff as an advocacy manager back in the day, I know our staff, our partners and our mission, and I'm really excited to build on that strong foundation while preparing YWCA Dayton for the future.

Jerry Kenney: It's nice that you can move forward with an organization that you are so familiar with.

Ward: Yes, and my goal is very simple. I mean to really build upon the strength of what we do and ensure that every woman and her family and their family who needs us knows that we're here and has access to the support they deserve.

Kenney: And you've got to be offering that support with other organizations that you're collaborating with, correct?

Ward: Oh, for sure, because last year alone we provided 13,330 safe bed nights, served 186 survivors through our emergency shelter, supported 73 individuals through 65 apartments through our permanent supportive housing apartments and helped 97 people move toward safe, stable housing through our rapid rehousing services. And so all of those programs and all of those services provided could not be possible without partnerships within our community, and so we're grateful for those.

Kenney: YWCA Dayton took a big step forward several years ago with the onboarding of residential housing, and so that Downtown Dayton campus has expanded quite a bit. How are you folks getting organized down there?

Ward: So right now we are centralizing all of our operations and our programming right here in Dayton, in the city of Dayton, but serve of course all families, women within the Miami Valley region and beyond. And so we have centralized our programming right here on West Third.

Kenney: You mentioned building on what YWCA Dayton has already accomplished, but what are some personal ideas or goals that you want to work into the mission going forward?

Ward: First of all, community has always been at the heart of YWCA Dayton's success, and we have always been in pursuit of the mission. And as we lean into this next chapter, we want to be excellent at the programming and the services that we do. We want to do what we do and do it well. YWCA Dayton provides very unique services. As I mentioned, we are the only domestic violence shelter, imminent danger shelter in Montgomery County, and we do provide safe housing for women who are experiencing chronic homelessness due to their mental health. And so, through our programs, we want to do what we do and do it well, as there are several other great organizations in the community that do what they do and so that's why partnerships are great. So my goal especially in this next chapter is to continue to strengthen those programs so that we could be trusted and continue to be trusted by community, be that space of hope for women and their families here. And of course, continue to build upon the partnerships and this collective effort to really address the needs of those fleeing domestic violence and seeking safety.

I definitely continue to stress that we are here for those who need us. And you can always visit ywcadayton.org to learn more about the programs and services that we have. You can make a gift, volunteer your time, attend either of our fundraising events, Women of Influence, which will be on March 4th, and Voices Against Violence, which will be in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. And so continue to just learn opportunities about what we do and how we can connect with the community. And one of the most important things you can do, of course, is spread the word. I think too many people don't realize help is available and by sharing our mission, supporting our work and making a donation, you're helping ensure that when someone needs us as a safe place to turn, YWCA Dayton is ready to open the door.

Kenney: Barbara Ward is the new president and CEO of YWCA Dayton. Barbara, thanks so much for your time and good luck to you and the organization.

Ward: Well, thanks for the conversation, Jerry. It truly is an honor, and I'm excited about the work we will all continue to do together.

