Credit card skimmer found at Montgomery County gas station for first time in 8 years

A credit card theft device was found at a Montgomery County gas station.

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office said a credit card skimmer was found last week in a gas pump at a Speedway station at 926 Arlington Road, Brookville. A technician at the station discovered the skimmer and alerted the police.

Only one skimmer was found at the station after the other pumps were examined by the County. Investigators aren't sure how long the skimmer was installed on the pump. It was the first known credit card skimmer discovered at a Montgomery County gas station in eight years.

Skimmers are devices that can be used to steal credit and debit card numbers as well as PIN numbers.

"While skimmers have become much less common thanks to improved payment technology, this incident is an important reminder that consumers should remain vigilant whenever they pay at the pump," County Auditor Karl Keith said in a press release. "Checking your account regularly, using secure payment methods and reporting suspicious activity can go a long way toward protecting your financial information."

The auditor’s office advised people to closely monitor their bank and credit card accounts. Using cash is a safer option, as is a credit card instead of a debit card, since credit cards make it easier to challenge a fraudulent transaction.

Using cards with a tap feature or a built-in chip are more secure than using the card’s magnetic strip.

Another tip is to use pumps closest to the attendant, because criminals often target pumps farther away.

More information on card skimmers is on the Montgomery County Auditor's website.

