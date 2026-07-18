Montgomery County property values increased in 2026 reappraisal
In Montgomery County, overall property values are up.
According to Auditory Karl Keith, they’ve gone from $39 billion to nearly $46 billion, or a nearly $7 billion increase to the county's total real estate value.
These changes come after the county's 2026 property reappraisal affecting more than 260,000 property owners. A reappraisal is a state-mandated update of all property values.
Keith also emphasized property taxes will not increase at the same rate as property value. For most property owners, they can expect an average 2027 property tax increase 1.5% to 2%.
Property owners who disagree with their tentative value may schedule a free, one-on-one informal review beginning July 16 through the end of August. Appointments can be scheduled online at MCReval.org
The Auditor's Office also encourages residents to use the online interactive map to compare property values in their neighborhood as well as recent home sales.
Meetings will be held by Zoom or telephone and last approximately 15 minutes.
Also, this summer, the Montgomery County Auditor's Office will host community forums. The purpose is to help property owners better understand their new values and to explain the reappraisal process.
Dayton Metro Library, the Germantown Public Library, the Washington-Centerville Public Library and the Wright Memorial Public Library will host these events. Each forum will include an informational presentation and time for people to ask questions.
The summer schedule:
July 22, Wednesday
Woodbourne Library
6060 Far Hills Ave, Centerville
Time- 5:30-6:30 pm
July 27, Monday
Huber Heights Branch-Dayton Metro Library
6243 Brandt Pike
Time- 5:30-6:30 pm
July 30, Thursday
Downtown Dayton Metro Library - Main
215 E 3rd St, Dayton
Time- 5:30-6:30 pm
August 3, Monday
New Lebanon Branch-Dayton Metro Library
715 W Main St, New Lebanon
Time- 5:30-6:30 pm
August 5, Wednesday
Wright Memorial Public Library
1776 Far Hills Ave, Oakwood
Time- 6:00-7:00 pm
August 10, Monday
Vandalia Branch-Dayton Metro Library Branch
330 S Dixie Dr, Vandalia
Time- 5:30-6:30 pm
August 17, Monday
Northwest Branch
2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton
Time- 5:30-6:30 pm
August 20, Thursday
Germantown Public Library, 51 N Plum St, Germantown
51 N Plum St, Germantown
Time- 5:30-6:30 pm
August 31, Monday
Wilmington-Stroop Branch
3980 Wilmington Pike
Time- 5:30-6:30 pm