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Wildfire haze leads to Dayton event changes; don't call 911 over general smell of smoke

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:24 PM EDT
Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures visibility at the I-70 and I-75 interchange and prompts air quality advisories in the Midwest.
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Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures visibility at the I-70 and I-75 interchange and prompts air quality advisories in the Midwest.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division said people should not call 911 to report the general smell of smoke, as wildfires from Canada cloud the skies.

The widespread smoky appearance and general burning odor are associated with this regional air-quality event and do not necessarily indicate a nearby fire.

"Please do not call 911 solely to report the general outdoor smell of smoke or widespread haze. This will help keep emergency lines and fire crews available for actual emergencies," the agency stated.

People should call emergency services if they see flames or smoke coming from a specific building.

In downtown Dayton, the Levitt Pavilion announced that both tonight’s and tomorrow night’s Levitt concerts are moving indoors to The Tank at Dayton Arcade. Chairs are provided, but coolers are not permitted. Space is limited.

"With current air quality alerts and thunderstorms expected across both evenings, our team has made the careful decision to move the concerts indoors," a post on the Levitt Pavilion Facebook page stated. "This is never a decision we take lightly. We consider the well-being of our artists, audience, volunteers, partners, and staff, and we believe this is the best way to keep the music going while looking out for everyone in our community."
Local & Statewide News
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder