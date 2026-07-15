Smoke from Canadian wildfires leads to Ohio air quality alert for Thursday

Local and state agencies are jointly issuing a statewide air quality alert for Ohio.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency say smoke for the Canadian wildfires will move into the Miami Valley sometime Thursday and result in high PM 2.5 levels.

The Air Quality Index forecast projected by the agencies is 101 for July 16.﻿

They say any reading at 101 or higher is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

Those include older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases.

Those groups especially “should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

Those with asthma are advised to “follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.”

MVRPC and the RAPCA say the general public isn’t likely to be affected and most people should do OK with being active outside.

They do say take more breaks during activity and keep those activities less strenuous.

Other recommendations include:

