Smoke from Canadian wildfires leads to Ohio air quality alert for Thursday
Local and state agencies are jointly issuing a statewide air quality alert for Ohio.
The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency say smoke for the Canadian wildfires will move into the Miami Valley sometime Thursday and result in high PM 2.5 levels.
The Air Quality Index forecast projected by the agencies is 101 for July 16.
They say any reading at 101 or higher is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups".
Those include older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases.
Those groups especially “should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”
Those with asthma are advised to “follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.”
MVRPC and the RAPCA say the general public isn’t likely to be affected and most people should do OK with being active outside.
They do say take more breaks during activity and keep those activities less strenuous.
Other recommendations include:
- Avoid driving if possible. Vehicle emissions cause almost 50% of ground-level ozone. Carpool or take transit or for short trips walk or ride a bike.
- Refuel your vehicle in the evening or if possible wait until after the Air Quality Alert expires. Vapors from gasoline contribute to the formation of smog. By refueling in the evening when it’s cooler, smog doesn’t form as easily. Make sure your gas cap fits tightly so gas fumes don’t escape and contribute to the smog problem.
- Limit gas powered equipment such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, power trimmers, and shredders. Operating a gasoline-powered lawnmower for one hour produces the same amount of pollution as driving a car for eleven hours! Try a non-motorized or battery-powered lawnmower instead.
- Mow in the evneing when the sunlight is not as strong and smog is less likely to form.