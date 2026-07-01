A black bear was sighted in Greene County

A black bear has been sighted in the ease side of Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff's office reported that the bear was seen around Skydive Greene County and Foust or South Monroe Siding Roads.

This echoed sightings of another black bear in the Miami Valley in July of last year.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that bears generally prefer to avoid people but may defend themselves if they are surprised or feel threatened.

Deliberate attacks on people are very rare.

The department is urging people to leave bears alone if they see one.

Instead, if someone sees the bear they are encouraged to stay calm, keep their distance, make themselves look bigger while slowly backing away.

It is important that people also never try to feed wildlife for the safety of themselves and the animals.