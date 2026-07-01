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A black bear was sighted in Greene County

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
A black bear in the middle of a field in Greene County
Greene County Sheriff's Office
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The black bear was sighted on the east side of Greene County around Skydive Greene County and Foust or S. Monroe Siding roads.

A black bear has been sighted in the ease side of Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff's office reported that the bear was seen around Skydive Greene County and Foust or South Monroe Siding Roads.

This echoed sightings of another black bear in the Miami Valley in July of last year.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that bears generally prefer to avoid people but may defend themselves if they are surprised or feel threatened.

Deliberate attacks on people are very rare.

The department is urging people to leave bears alone if they see one.

Instead, if someone sees the bear they are encouraged to stay calm, keep their distance, make themselves look bigger while slowly backing away.

It is important that people also never try to feed wildlife for the safety of themselves and the animals.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Greene CountyMiami ValleyWildlifeGreene County Sheriff's Officepublic safety
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank