Hot weather will dominate Dayton weather for this week

The first heat wave of the season will dominate the weather this week in the Dayton region.

The National Weather Service said that air temperatures are expected in the 90s this week. High humidity levels will combine to bring the heat index to over 100 degrees for much of this week.

"No matter where you live in Ohio, you'll be impacted by this week's dangerously high temperatures," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to be mindful of how dangerous prolonged periods of intense heat can be and take steps to protect themselves."

This will create dangerous conditions for those without adequate air conditioning, those who are outdoors, and people who are elderly or have health issues.

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Nighttime conditions won't provide much relief as temperatures will remain warm and humidity levels will be high.

The Weather Service says people should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check on neighbors who may be vulnerable to the heat.

The CDC says some groups have an outsized risk of heat related illness, such as:



Pregnant women: Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can result in low birth weight, premature births, a higher risk of infant mortality, and congenital cataracts.

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can result in low birth weight, premature births, a higher risk of infant mortality, and congenital cataracts. Newborns and young children: Babies and kids under age 4 cannot regulate internal body temperature as well as older people.

Babies and kids under age 4 cannot regulate internal body temperature as well as older people. Elderly: Older adults are at higher risk for heat-related illness, especially those on certain medications, who have preexisting conditions and who have limited mobility.

Older adults are at higher risk for heat-related illness, especially those on certain medications, who have preexisting conditions and who have limited mobility. The chronically ill: People with chronic illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather.

Officials also advise people to take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Seek shelter in air conditioned public buildings and designated cooling shelters.

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Rain chances will increase toward the end of the week and the Fourth of July weekend, which may provide temporary relief from the heat in some areas.

There are cooling centers throughout Montgomery County available. These cooling centers are each operated individually and their hours might vary.

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