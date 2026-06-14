© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Visitors can play eight colorful pianos in downtown Troy

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published June 14, 2026 at 10:42 PM EDT
City of Troy
/
City of Troy
This is one of eight refurbished pianos in Troy's downtown Square. They are part of the city's biannual Painted Piano Project.

Troy's downtown Public Square is the stage for eight upcycled pianos. They are part of the 2026 Painted Piano Project.

Artists from across Miami County volunteered their time and talents to paint the donated instruments.
All designs reflect the state’s theme of America's 250th anniversary.

This event evolved from the 2008 UK art and music project, "Play Me I’m Yours." Biennially since 2021, Troy has hosted these unique pieces in the city square, making 2026 the fourth year for this art project.

Troy is the only Ohio city actively hosting a Painted Piano Project.

Organizers encourage people to visit downtown and plunk out their favorite tune.

The painted pianos will stay on display until Sept. 1.
Local & Statewide News
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley