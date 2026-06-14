Visitors can play eight colorful pianos in downtown Troy

Troy's downtown Public Square is the stage for eight upcycled pianos. They are part of the 2026 Painted Piano Project.

Artists from across Miami County volunteered their time and talents to paint the donated instruments.

All designs reflect the state’s theme of America's 250th anniversary.

This event evolved from the 2008 UK art and music project, "Play Me I’m Yours." Biennially since 2021, Troy has hosted these unique pieces in the city square, making 2026 the fourth year for this art project.

Troy is the only Ohio city actively hosting a Painted Piano Project.

Organizers encourage people to visit downtown and plunk out their favorite tune.

The painted pianos will stay on display until Sept. 1.

