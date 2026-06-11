Ohio snack food maker opening $100M potato chip factory in Moraine

Moraine will soon be home to a manufacturing center for the largest supplier of private brand chips, crackers and other salty snacks.

The Ohio-based, Shearer’s Foods company was founded in 1974 and currently employs more than 5,000 people across North America with 17 facilities.

That number includes its new location in Moraine.

Shearer's new factory at 4100 Springboro Pike will kick off operations with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. June 22.

It will bring together members of Shearer's leadership, team members, government officials and community members.

“We’re excited to celebrate this important milestone in Dayton,” Bill Nictakis, Shearer’s Foods CEO, said in a statement. “This facility reﬂects our ongoing focus on growth, innovation, and delivering high-quality snacks to our customers, while also creating new opportunities in the communities where we operate.”

This will be Shearer’s Foods fourth location in Ohio, growing its Midwest footprint.

The factory is opening in part of the former General Motorsplant, which has been remodeled to make potato chips and baked chips through a fully automated packaging line. The project was supported with tax credits.

Shearer's Foods is also holding a food drive to show its commitment to the local community. The Dayton Foodbank is partnering with Shearer's to co-host the drive during the ribbon cutting. Attendees can bring non-perishable food items to donate.