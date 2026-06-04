Baby ward baby boom: 17 nurses pregnant at Dayton hospital's labor and delivery unit

A baby boom is coming to a place that already has lots of babies.

The labor and delivery unit at Miami Valley Hospital has 17 pregnant labor and delivery nurses.

That’s a record for the number of nurses in the unit who are expecting babies of their own at one time. The old record was 11 pregnant labor and delivery nurses in 2019.

The expectant moms range from 12 to 35 weeks pregnant.

The group recently gathered for a photo celebrating the milestone and the unique bond they share as colleagues and soon-to-be mothers.