© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baby ward baby boom: 17 nurses pregnant at Dayton hospital's labor and delivery unit

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 4, 2026 at 12:16 PM EDT
15 nurses in black and blue scrubs pose with their baby bumps in the common area of Miami Valley Hospital.
Miami Valley Hospital
/
submitted
Fifteen of the 17 expectant nurses from Miami Valley Hospital's Labor & Delivery unit pose for a group photo. Two nurses were unavailable when the photo was taken. The unit currently has 17 pregnant nurses ranging from 12 to 35 weeks pregnant.

A baby boom is coming to a place that already has lots of babies.

The labor and delivery unit at Miami Valley Hospital has 17 pregnant labor and delivery nurses.

That’s a record for the number of nurses in the unit who are expecting babies of their own at one time. The old record was 11 pregnant labor and delivery nurses in 2019.

The expectant moms range from 12 to 35 weeks pregnant.

The group recently gathered for a photo celebrating the milestone and the unique bond they share as colleagues and soon-to-be mothers.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Miami Valley Hospital
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier