© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton social justice advocate Bishop Richard Cox is remembered

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published May 10, 2026 at 11:24 PM EDT
Image of four people in front of a building and holding signs. Bishop Richard Cox, center in red, and supporters of the Clergy Community Coalition. They're collecting signatures from Dayton's registered voters to get a 1 mil levy on the November 5, 2024 ballot. If passed, it would generate money to build a new public hospital in West Dayton.
Clergy Community Coalition
/
Contributed
Bishop Richard Cox, center in red, and supporters of the Clergy Community Coalition, pictured collecting signatures from Dayton's registered voters to get a 1 mil levy on the 2024 ballot.

Social justice advocate Bishop Richard Cox died on May 2.

The 77-year-old founded and was president of the Clergy Community Coalition. Last November, this group succeeded in passing a property tax levy to build a public hospital in west Dayton.

The 77-year-old founded and was president of the Clergy Community Coalition. In November, this group succeeded in passing a property tax levy to build a public hospital in West Dayton.

Nancy Keil is one of the core members of the Clergy Community Coalition. She spent a lot of time with Cox, especially as they collected more than 2,000 petition signatures last year.

"Bishop Cox, he was such a charismatic leader that we are brokenhearted, but definitely not broken-spirited," Keil said.

Their efforts resulted in a majority of Dayton voters approving a 1-mill property tax for a public hospital. Keil said Cox freely talked about his health challenges to illustrate the need for the facility.

"He physically was suffering he had kidney disease he had diabetes and he often spoke in public about his health issues because he wanted people to understand that the loss of Good Samaritan Hospital affected him personally," Keil said.

Cox led the coalition since its inception in 2018. While Keil said the CCC is regrouping, their focus has not changed.

"Our mission is clear, bringing the public hospital that the voters voted on to fruition," she said.

Local & Statewide News
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley