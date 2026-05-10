Dayton social justice advocate Bishop Richard Cox is remembered

Social justice advocate Bishop Richard Cox died on May 2.

The 77-year-old founded and was president of the Clergy Community Coalition. Last November, this group succeeded in passing a property tax levy to build a public hospital in west Dayton.

The 77-year-old founded and was president of the Clergy Community Coalition. In November, this group succeeded in passing a property tax levy to build a public hospital in West Dayton.

Nancy Keil is one of the core members of the Clergy Community Coalition. She spent a lot of time with Cox, especially as they collected more than 2,000 petition signatures last year.

"Bishop Cox, he was such a charismatic leader that we are brokenhearted, but definitely not broken-spirited," Keil said.

Their efforts resulted in a majority of Dayton voters approving a 1-mill property tax for a public hospital. Keil said Cox freely talked about his health challenges to illustrate the need for the facility.

"He physically was suffering he had kidney disease he had diabetes and he often spoke in public about his health issues because he wanted people to understand that the loss of Good Samaritan Hospital affected him personally," Keil said.

Cox led the coalition since its inception in 2018. While Keil said the CCC is regrouping, their focus has not changed.

"Our mission is clear, bringing the public hospital that the voters voted on to fruition," she said.