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First Four in Dayton expands to 76 teams, renamed 'March Madness Opening Round'

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
From game at UD Arena on Tuesday, March 14, against Mississippi State as part of the First Four NCAA Tournament in Dayton.
Pitt Athletics
The First Four becomes March Madness Opening Round as the tournament expands to 76 teams of men's and women's postseason basketball. Games will continue to be played at UD Arena and another to-be-determined city.

The NCAA First Four in Dayton will turn into the Opening Round as more games come to UD Arena.

The NCAA said it will expand its men's and women's postseason basketball tournaments to 76 teams starting next year.

This means that what was known as The First Four will now be called The March Madness Opening Round.

Dayton's UD Arena will continue to be one of two cities to host the tournament. The other city will be selected this summer through a bidding process.

The new set of games will have the 12 lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the 12 lowest-seed at-large selections.

The new format begins next season and will run through the 2032 season.
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Local & Statewide News UD Arena
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier