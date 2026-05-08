First Four in Dayton expands to 76 teams, renamed 'March Madness Opening Round'

The NCAA First Four in Dayton will turn into the Opening Round as more games come to UD Arena.

The NCAA said it will expand its men's and women's postseason basketball tournaments to 76 teams starting next year.

This means that what was known as The First Four will now be called The March Madness Opening Round.

Dayton's UD Arena will continue to be one of two cities to host the tournament. The other city will be selected this summer through a bidding process.

The new set of games will have the 12 lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the 12 lowest-seed at-large selections.

The new format begins next season and will run through the 2032 season.