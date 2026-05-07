State grant allows Artemis Center to expand services for sexual assault survivors

For more than 40 years, the Artemis Center has assisted survivors of domestic violence. Now a two-year grant from the state of Ohio will enable it to help survivors of sexual assault.

Jane Keiffer, Artemis executive director, said survivors need compassionate, trauma-informed support. The state has awarded the center $135,000 each year. With the grant money, Keiffer will hire two advocates. They’ll create a sexual assault response team, offering counseling and connecting survivors to community resources.

"Sexual violence, is about power and control," Keiffer said. "The vast majority of people are being sexually assaulted by someone they know."

She also blames current social behaviors for normalizing this kind of violence.

"I think we're living in a time right now where there's a lot of men in public spaces that are getting away with a lot of violence against women and I think it's sending a message that it's okay and that's I think that's part of the problem," Keiffer said. "If people aren't being held accountable in the public eye, why would an 'average Joe' think 'I should be held accountable?'"

If you or someone you know is a survivor of any type of sexual violence, call the 24/7 Artemis Center Hotline at 937-461-4357.

