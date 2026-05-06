Dayton's Boonshoft Museum of Discovery now has 24/7 livestream of otters

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery has launched a live otter cam for its two North American river otters.

The stream allows 24/7 access to viewers, capturing the daily activities of the 10-year-old brothers, Eno and Sikwa.

In the wild, North American river otters play an important role in keeping aquatic ecosystems healthy.

The pair come to the museum in 2017 from Oakland Zoo and are known for their energetic, playful personalities.

Eno and Sikwa are most active between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Viewerd can tune in to watch them during one of their three, daily feeding times or catch them swimming, splashing, playfully wrestling and interacting with enrichment toys during daily activities.

The otters can also be visited in-person during the museum’s regular business hours with museum admission.

Visitors can also attend a daily otter talk at 4 p.m. with feeding demonstrations and insights on otter behavior, care and conservation.