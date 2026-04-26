Another challenge further splinters Clark County's divided Republicans

The county’s Republican executive committee has to select a new person to serve on the Clark County Board of Elections, after member Michael Pepin died the weekend of April 18.

The new candidate’s name goes to the Ohio Secretary of State for approval. But there’s a hitch: since 2023, Clark County has had two GOP groups.

"This faction that split decided to go rogue and cause all of the confusion," said Laura Rosenberger, executive chair of the Clark County Republican Party. "It's basically a club. We didn't do it, all we did was refuse to back down."

She’s referring to the other group, the Republican Party of Clark County.

According to Rosenberger, she was legally elected along with William Lindsey, central committee chairman.

However, Springfield Attorney Dan Harkins said a growing number of party members were unhappy with the leadership.

"There was dissatisfaction with Laura Rosenberger's leadership. Laura was unbending," Harkins said. He represents the Republican Party of Clark County.

According to Harkins, members of this new group held a public meeting and voted Rosenberger and other officers out. They formed a new group and selected new leaders: Jeannette Chu as executive committee chairwoman and Jim Stickford as central committee chairman.

Rosenberger contends the vote was illegal. She believes jealousy is fueling this split.

"My job was to fundraise and to oversee the business. We had our headquarters funded. We have our bills paid," Rosenberger said. "The real issue is that they didn't like a success story for some reason."

Rosenberger has filed suit against this group, accusing them of not being the county’s true Republican party. The Ohio Elections Commission will hear arguments.

With regard to selecting Micheal Pepin’s replacement on the Clark County Board of Elections, both groups say they’ll wait until after the May primary when the party reorganizes. Harkins is optimistic.

"Stress in any political organization is very healthy because it then tests the organization," Harkins said. "The key is to be able to manage it to get people to work together."

