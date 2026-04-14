Warren County golf course fire limits operations for golfers

The Armco Park Golf Course in Warren County is closed after a fire earlier today damaged the golf cart barn.

The course is expected to reopen Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with some limitations.

The fire destroyed the cart barn, and the carts and equipment inside. No injuries were reported.

“This is an unexpected setback, but our focus is on getting back up and running quickly,” said Matt Latham, executive director of the Warren County Park District. “We are grateful that everyone is safe and that the damage was limited to the cart barn portion of the facility. The pro shop appears to have minimal damage, and we’re moving forward with a plan to serve golfers again as soon as possible.”

Park officials say the course will open Wednesday. But you’ll need to walk the course or bring your own cart.

“We know how important this course is to our community,” Latham said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we work through the recovery process.”

The Warren County Park District is working to get replacement carts and set up temporary storage.

