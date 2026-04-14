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Warren County golf course fire limits operations for golfers

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:17 PM EDT
Pictured here, the Armco Park Golf Course fire was contained to the cart barn and the carts and equipment inside - “are considered a total loss.”
1 of 4  — Cart Barn Fire 1.jpg
The Armco Park Golf Course fire was contained to the cart barn and the carts and equipment inside - “are considered a total loss.”
Warren County Park District / Contributed
2 of 4  — Armco-Park-Hole-14-scaled.jpg
3 of 4  — cart barn fire 2.jpg
4 of 4  — Cart Barn Fire 3.jpg
Warren County Park District / Contributed

The Armco Park Golf Course in Warren County is closed after a fire earlier today damaged the golf cart barn.

The course is expected to reopen Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with some limitations.

The fire destroyed the cart barn, and the carts and equipment inside. No injuries were reported.

“This is an unexpected setback, but our focus is on getting back up and running quickly,” said Matt Latham, executive director of the Warren County Park District. “We are grateful that everyone is safe and that the damage was limited to the cart barn portion of the facility. The pro shop appears to have minimal damage, and we’re moving forward with a plan to serve golfers again as soon as possible.”

Park officials say the course will open Wednesday. But you’ll need to walk the course or bring your own cart.

“We know how important this course is to our community,” Latham said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we work through the recovery process.”

The Warren County Park District is working to get replacement carts and set up temporary storage.
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Local & Statewide News golfWarren County
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney