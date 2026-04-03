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How much growth can a busy West Chester corridor handle? Study aims to find out

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:44 PM EDT
West Chester Township sign in a close up photo outdoors
West Chester Township/Facebook
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Public Domain
West Chester Township continues evaluating its Cincinnati-Dayton Corridor on Ohio 747 for new business growth.

Currently in West Chester Township, no new buildings nor large expansions can be developed along its “Cincinnati-Dayton 747 Corridor." The area is roughly 3,200 acres of commercial and industrial space on Union Center Boulevard.

In December, the trustees initiated a development moratorium for this prime business district.

Now trustees have hired MKSK, a Columbus-based land use planning and urban design firm, to study the area.

Township Administrator Lisa Brown said the study will be in two phases.

"Phase one, we'll be looking at short-term planning and zoning needs that will involve things such as looking at existing infrastructure, looking at existing uses, trending out future expected uses, and determining the capacity for future growth along the corridor area," Brown said.

According to Brown, phase one will help develop some zoning recommendations. Phase two will look at future development options in the area.

"We are here to protect the future of the organization and to do that. Sometimes you have to take a pause and you have to plan. And if you don't have a plan, then you don't know the direction that you're going," Brown said. "It's very difficult to determine what the best path forward is when specific ideas are brought to you, if you don't know where you're going."

Township trustees approved a $160,000 budget for the study. They’re using tax increment financing funds already collected. 

West Chester township trustees has passed a moratorium that halted development for 14 months anywhere in the shaded area. On Nov. 18, they paused the moratorium.
West Chester Township
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Public Domain
The shaded area represents the corridor West Chester Township is evaluating.

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Local & Statewide News West Chester Township
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley