Dayton Public Schools recognized for expanding career and college pathways

Dayton students are getting access to new college and career pathways through the Innovative Academies of Dayton Public Schools.

The district is now part of Ford Next Generation Learning Academies, a national education effort.

Janet Padilla is chief operating officer for Ford Next Generation Learning Academies. She said DPS was selected because of its support from businesses, nonprofits, and the community in this approach.

"If you are just given theory, it's harder for you to understand it," Padilla said. "But if you're taught that same content through the lens of a real career, it makes sense, it clicks."

In the district's middle and high schools, students are now learning curriculum connected to in-demand careers. That includes engineering, surgical technician, advanced manufacturing, IT and vet technician.

By their sophomore year, students can choose a career pathway where they’re ultimately connected with professionals for hands-on-experience.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Minor said this approach will better prepare their young people for the real world whether they attend college, join the military or step into a career.

"As soon as they get those credentials, industry certifications, in with our local unions, that's going to immediately give them a livable wage to raise their families, buy homes, have things that they can thrive on and leave to the next generation," Minor said.

She also believes this approach puts students in a stronger financial position after graduation.

"They will have high-quality pathways of college and career success available to them, meaning wherever they go, they'll have advanced placement courses, college credit plus, where they're earning credentials and college credits while they're in high school, and industry credentials, certifications and apprenticeships," Minor said. "It doesn't matter where they live or where they come from, all of our children will have an opportunity."

According to Minor, DPS is the second school district in Ohio to earn this national recognition.

