Multiple winter crashes in Montgomery County linked to drowsiness, speeding

Montgomery County saw a total of 12 fatalities due to traffic incidents between December and February.

A majority of these accidents were linked to speeding and drowsiness, according to the latest fatality report by Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Montgomery County Safe Communities Coalition.

Dayton Children's works with the county's Safe Communities Coalition to produce the report and improve road safety. The coalition brings together police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local community partners to prevent traffic injuries or fatalities and raise awareness about road safety.

This effort is sponsored financially by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Traffic Safety Division's Safe Communities Grant.

While there were no crash fatalities in February, the coalition encourages drivers to prevent further accidents by buckling up, avoiding distractions, driving sober and obeying traffic signs and signals.

The next Montgomery County Safe Communities Coalition meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. on June 9 at the AAA building on North Main Street, offering the community a closer look at these safety efforts.

Safe Communities also partners with schools, businesses and the public to provide educational resources and safety information to help residents make safer choices on the road.