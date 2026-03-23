Dayton Children's plans new building to expand pediatric rehab services

Dayton Children’s Hospital is building a new facility to offer more pediatric rehabilitative services.

Builders will transform the Valley Street parking lot next to the Ronald McDonald House into a single-level structure.

It will feature enhanced spaces for physical, speech and occupational therapy as well as amenities to accommodate children living with autism or who have mobility or sensory challenges.

Also, there will be convenient surface parking and an outdoor space. The hospital will host a June groundbreaking.

Each year, Dayton Children’s Hospital cares for more than 400,000 children across 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana.

