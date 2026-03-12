May primary will be first Ohio election without grace period for absentee ballots

The grace period for when Ohio absentee ballots can get to county boards of election has been eliminated.

That change begins with the May 2026 primary.

"The postmark does not matter. You need to physically have that ballot to the board of elections on election night by 7.30 p.m," said Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

In the past, the state allowed four days after Election Day for the postal service to deliver absentee ballots. But last December, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law removing that grace period.

"Get your absentee ballot early so we can get it to you right when they're first available, and then fill out that ballot and return it as soon as possible," Rezabek said.

Ballots cannot be taken to polling places. They must be taken to the main office of a voter's county board of elections.

Statewide, counties will have extra people accepting hand-delivered absentee ballots at those offices until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 5.

"But if you arrive late and you do not get that ballot in at 7:30 p.m. on election day, it will not count," Rezabek said.

Meanwhile, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released a 2026 Voter Information Toolkit to educate voters about other changes to Ohio’s election laws.

“Ohio has a strong record of conducting transparent, accessible elections. When the law changes, it’s our shared responsibility to ensure voters have accurate, up-to-date information so they can successfully make their voice heard,” LaRose said.