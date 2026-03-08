Dayton Public Schools will restructure some grades for the 2026-2027 school year

Next school year, Dayton Public Schools will restructure some of its grades and consolidate others. District leaders said changes will better uses current resources and will give students more options at the higher grade level.

Currently, Dayton Public Schools offers 17 sites for preschool students.

Beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, these students will be assigned to one of four locations, Rosa Parks Early Learning Center, River’s Edge Montessori, Kemp Elementary and Eastmont Elementary.

DPS now serves about 700 preschoolers.

Superintendent David Lawrence believes the new configuration will focus more attention on these youngsters.

"The concentration of preschool students in one space, that gives us a chance to work on professional development and really drill down into preschool and what a great preschool looks like," Lawrence said.

According to Lawrence, no teacher layoffs are anticipated and the change will annually save the district about $3.6 million.

Three-year-olds who qualify can do a half-day program and four-year-olds will be offered a full day.

LEARN MORE

What: Dayton Public Schools will host a meeting and explain planned changes in greater detail

When: 6 p.m. March 23

Where: David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center



DPS preschool does charge tuition. However, the district works with families to apply for child care assistance with Montgomery County Job and Family Services. District leaders believe the majority of families will qualify for assistance. Also, they are working with Preschool Promise to cover any co-pays families may have as required by Montgomery County Job and Family Services, effectively making preschool free to those families.

The district often loses students between middle and high school. Thus, another change includes adding 6th grade to three standalone middle schools.

"We wanted to give them a chance to be in K-8s schools. Also we changed our middle schools from 7th & 8th grade to 6th, 7th & 8th grades. We want to give you three years to have comprehensive programming and have relationships that fit," Lawrence said. "That extra year is really important."

Also, some alternative programs in the higher grades will be consolidated to be more interactive.

Students in grades K-8 who live one mile or more from their school will still have access to buses within their transportation zone.