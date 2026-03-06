© 2026 WYSO
Springfield's high school stadium will soon have a new look after $6M upgrade

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 6, 2026 at 1:17 PM EST
Graphic of proposed renovated Springfield High School stadium.
Springfield City Schools District
/
Springfield City Schools District
Graphic of proposed renovated Springfield High School stadium.

Springfield City School District is about to start an estimated $6 million renovation for its high school track and football stadium.

Changes include a full track replacement, new and expanded bleacher seating, concrete and blacktop replacement and a new digital scoreboard.

Funding for the project will come from the district’s permanent improvement fund. This pot of money can only be used for non-recurring expenses that enhance the life and value of a district asset.

This fall, the stadium improvements are expected to be completed.

The public school district serves around 7,700 students preschool through grade 12.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

