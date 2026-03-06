Springfield's high school stadium will soon have a new look after $6M upgrade

Springfield City School District is about to start an estimated $6 million renovation for its high school track and football stadium.

Changes include a full track replacement, new and expanded bleacher seating, concrete and blacktop replacement and a new digital scoreboard.

Funding for the project will come from the district’s permanent improvement fund. This pot of money can only be used for non-recurring expenses that enhance the life and value of a district asset.

This fall, the stadium improvements are expected to be completed.

The public school district serves around 7,700 students preschool through grade 12.