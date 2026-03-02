Wright Patterson Air Force Base suspends its Trusted Traveler Program

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has suspended its Trusted Traveler Program effective immediately.

The base cited safety and security of personnel, visitors and facilities for the change.

This former program allowed uniformed service members, their dependents over the age of 16, DoD employees and retired uniformed service members and spouses with DoD ID cards to vouch for vehicle occupants.

But updated procedures will now require all vehicle occupants to present valid DoD ID at the gate. Those without valid ID will be asked to visit the 88th Security Forces Pass and Registration office to be vetted and receive a visitor’s pass.

The Pass and Registration Office is located at 4185 Logistics Ave., building 286 in Area A.

The office is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and after hour passes may be obtained at the gate.

Officials asked that all vehicle occupants have ID cards or passes ready for inspection at the gates to minimize potential delays.

Other bases will also be terminating Trusted Traveler Programs including Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma and the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The program has been suspended in the past but reinstated after previous safety concerns.

More information on obtaining visitors passes can be found at wpafb.af.mil.