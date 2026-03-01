© 2026 WYSO
Dayton police, fire to hold realistic training downtown this week

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published March 1, 2026 at 7:55 PM EST
Desmond Winton-Finklea
/
WYSO
A Dayton Police Department car.

Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Police Department plan to hold realistic trainings Monday through Wednesday in downtown.

According to the departments, the training exercises will be in the area of East Second Street and North Jefferson Street.

This training will involve loud noises, simulated gunfire and mock victims.

"Residents and visitors in the downtown area should be advised of a heavy police and fire department presence in this area and the surrounding blocks," the departments stated on Facebook.

