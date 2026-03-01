Dayton police, fire to hold realistic training downtown this week
Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Police Department plan to hold realistic trainings Monday through Wednesday in downtown.
According to the departments, the training exercises will be in the area of East Second Street and North Jefferson Street.
This training will involve loud noises, simulated gunfire and mock victims.
"Residents and visitors in the downtown area should be advised of a heavy police and fire department presence in this area and the surrounding blocks," the departments stated on Facebook.