onMain shares new master plan for development of 38-acre site in Dayton

OnMain is the group redeveloping the old Montgomery County fairgrounds into what they say will be "Dayton’s Innovation District." The most recent step in the process was the publishing of their updated master plan and new d esign guidelines.

OnMain is a collaborative venture between the University of Dayton and Premier Health. The 38-acre lot being developed is across from the Miami Valley Hospital and adjacent to the university, just south of downtown Dayton.

Brain Heitkamp,CEO of onMain, said the updated master plan for the site builds on the initial one from 2020. According to Heitkamp, the transition from conceptual plans to physical construction warranted the update.

"We're giving it a facelift," he said.

The master plan highlights the progress made since the initial plan was released. Most notably, onMain has finished stabilizing and restoring the historic roundhouse and has begun construction on the Think Dayton building.

The five-story Think Dayton building is designed to be a space for technological innovation and collaboration. The idea is to plan for the workforce of the future which, Heitkamp said, revolves around technology. The building's grand opening is slotted for 2027.

As for the new design guideline, it is meant to create a clear direction for current and future construction, Heitkamp said. With the idea of owning this land "in perpetuity" and working with third party developers, he said onMain wants to establish a flexible but cohesive standard.

The funding for this project has come both from federal and state grants, and from the collaborating institutions of Premier Health and the University of Dayton.

Heitkamp also noted how important community feedback has been throughout the project. He attributes the community support onMain has received to the venture's transparency and communication.

