Final phase of Dayton Arcade about to open

The last of the nine building complex in the Dayton Arcade will hold a grand opening next month, completing a years-long restoration of the Downtown Dayton landmark.

The North Arcade is 7,500 square feet. It features small format retail areas in a revitalized marketplace. A centerpiece of the North Arcade is the 93-room Hilton Garden Inn.

Renovation is already complete on the Third Street Arcade and on the Gibbons Annex. They originally opened in 1904.

On March 6, the North Arcade will open its doors with a friends and family retail reveal. That weekend, it will feature numerous events featuring shopping and dining options, wellness pop‐ups, and opportunities to explore the new marketplace.

Additional tenants and programming are expected throughout 2026.

