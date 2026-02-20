© 2026 WYSO
Final phase of Dayton Arcade about to open

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:53 PM EST
People carrying shopping bags walk down a concourse lined with white arches. The ceiling comprises long glass skylights.
Tom Gilliam
/
WYSO
The grand opening of the fully restored North Arcade, a revitalized marketplace, is scheduled for March 2026.

The last of the nine building complex in the Dayton Arcade will hold a grand opening next month, completing a years-long restoration of the Downtown Dayton landmark.

The North Arcade is 7,500 square feet. It features small format retail areas in a revitalized marketplace. A centerpiece of the North Arcade is the 93-room Hilton Garden Inn.

Renovation is already complete on the Third Street Arcade and on the Gibbons Annex. They originally opened in 1904.

On March 6, the North Arcade will open its doors with a friends and family retail reveal. That weekend, it will feature numerous events featuring shopping and dining options, wellness pop‐ups, and opportunities to explore the new marketplace.

Additional tenants and programming are expected throughout 2026.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

