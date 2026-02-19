Two new Miami County rest stops open along I-75, among 36 opening around Ohio

Miami County has two new rest areas on I-75.

The state will open 36 new buildings and upgrade more than 40 existing rest areas by the end of this year.

The two Miami County rest areas are located on I-75 northbound and I-75 southbound near Piqua featuring universal changing stations and support for caregivers.

They are part of a collection of 29 other rest areas across the state receiving accessibility updates.

New facilities also include native Ohio plants, dog trails, rocking chairs and Storybook Trails with books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“Rest areas are often the first stop for travelers in Ohio,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said in a statement. “Here, visitors can get a glimpse of what’s waiting just up the road—like the charm of downtown Piqua, the scenic Great Miami Riverway, and the beauty of Fountain Park. We hope this inspires people to explore Miami County and beyond.”

