More defense contractor positions to be cut at Wright-Patt

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:49 PM EST
Pictured: An F-15 Eagle takes off from Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, July 28 while participating in Red Flag - Alaska. Red Flag - Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces commander-based field training exercise for U.S. coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Laura Turner)
SrA Laura Turner/SrA Laura Turner
/
Contributed
An F-15 Eagle takes off from Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, July 28 while participating in Red Flag - Alaska. Red Flag - Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces commander-based field training exercise for U.S. coalition forces.

Workers at defense contractor Astrion in Dayton have been notified of impending layoffs by the end of May.

The company, headquartered in Alabama, recently lost a follow-on F-15 contract with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

As a result, Astrion workers dedicated to fulfilling that contract were notified in late December of the impending cuts.

A statement from the company indicates a wide swath of positions, including management, support, and engineering jobs will be cut. This includes 61 positions at Wright-Patt.

The company said with no union in place no “bumping rights” exist that would give more senior employees the chance to retain jobs in the company unrelated to the F-15 contract.

The Astrion employees affected have been told a permanent separation date is anticipated May 31, 2026 the date their current defense contract ends.

However, there is a chance that some workers will be able to continue on the project with the company holding the new F-15 contract.

The Astrion layoffs follow previous job cuts that took place for workers at Samaria Systems LLC.

An Ohio Department of Job and Family Services notification indicates Wright-Patt contract workers for the Massachusetts-based company were notified that 57 workers were out of a job as of Jan. 31, due to “market competition.”
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
