More defense contractor positions to be cut at Wright-Patt

Workers at defense contractor Astrion in Dayton have been notified of impending layoffs by the end of May.

The company, headquartered in Alabama, recently lost a follow-on F-15 contract with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

As a result, Astrion workers dedicated to fulfilling that contract were notified in late December of the impending cuts.

A statement from the company indicates a wide swath of positions, including management, support, and engineering jobs will be cut. This includes 61 positions at Wright-Patt.

The company said with no union in place no “bumping rights” exist that would give more senior employees the chance to retain jobs in the company unrelated to the F-15 contract.

The Astrion employees affected have been told a permanent separation date is anticipated May 31, 2026 the date their current defense contract ends.

However, there is a chance that some workers will be able to continue on the project with the company holding the new F-15 contract.

The Astrion layoffs follow previous job cuts that took place for workers at Samaria Systems LLC.

An Ohio Department of Job and Family Services notification indicates Wright-Patt contract workers for the Massachusetts-based company were notified that 57 workers were out of a job as of Jan. 31, due to “market competition.”

