Applications for opioid settlement funding open in Miami County

Miami County’s Board of Commissioners are now accepting applications to the Miami County Community Wellness Grant.

The program, formerly known as the Opioid Settlement Grant, is offering funding opportunities to organizations, partnerships and community leaders working to improve long-term health outcomes related to opioid addiction and recovery.

This program was established to provide funds from the opioid settlement to organizations that pursue this work while following guidelines of the OneOhio Abatement Strategies.

That means organizations seeking funds from the program must prioritize evidence-based education and prevention efforts, expand treatment services, support recovery programs, harm reduction initiatives and workforce development.

The board said it is also important for applicants to use strategies that recognize the importance of addressing the broad impact that substance use can have on families and communities.

Applications are open through March 20 for groups seeking funding that will be invested in practical, community-driven solutions for Miami County.

They can be submitted through email or in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Board of Miami County Commissioners’ office.

Commissioners ask that all required materials be included with your application, as incomplete submissions will be disqualified from this grant cycle.

Funding requests cannot exceed $20,000.

More information is available at miamicountyohio.gov.