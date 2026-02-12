Many Haitians dealing with invalid driver’s licenses tied to original TPS end date

The Department of Homeland Security and the Trump Administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling interrupting the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians.

On Feb. 2, federal Judge Ana Reyes handed down the ruling one day before TPS for Haitians was to expire.

TPS is how more than 330,000 Haitians are legally in the United States.

However nationally, driver's licenses for TPS-holding Haitians did expire. Those licenses were issued with expirations to match the original Feb. 3 end date. Per the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles website, "the federal court’s delay of TPS termination does not extend Ohio driver’s license expiration dates.”

The judge's ruling does not give a new TPS expiration date, which is something Ohio’s BMVs require to issue a drivers license.

On a recent afternoon, Louis attempted to renew his driver's license. In 2021, the former prosecutor fled Haiti after gang members in Port a Prince kidnapped him. He lives in Springfield under TPS. WYSO isn't using his last name for his safety.

"I pay taxes. I respect the law. I respect every instruction done by the government," Louis said.

To renew his license, Louis and other Haitian TPS holders need a valid passport, their expired license and certain BMV acceptable documents.

Further complicating things, Louis’ work permit expired. It's another thing connected to the TPS expiration date — something affecting many of the estimated 12,000 to15,000 Haitians in the Springfield area.

"I don't want to be evicted," Louis said. "If you cannot pay your rent, you will get eviction and I'm afraid of that."

However, the Haitian Bridge Alliance is now circulating a letter stating companies can still legally employ Haitian TPS holders while this case is being litigated. The individuals must present a valid employment authorization document with a category A12 or C19 and a expiration date of Feb. 3.

This further illustrates the need for real immigration reform, said Guerline Jozef, Haitian Bridge Alliance executive director.

"Immigration reform that is centered in love. In human dignity and compassion, understanding that yes, we must provide the support and protection for those in need right now as we continue to make sure those who have been giving to the country for the past 15-20 years benefit," Jozef said. "One thing people don't understand is, those people have been paying their taxes. Once they remove the TPS, they do not have access to their Social Security. They don't have access their retirement. All of those things, billions of dollars they are putting into the system."

In the meantime, the BMV said it’s illegal to drive on an expired license. In Springfield, people are urged to use the city’s Field Trips service.

