U.S. Olympic bobsleders worked at a Honda lab in Ohio on speed

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:52 PM EST
Three men stand before a series of screens, conducting testing for the USA Winter Olympic teams
MIRO
/
Honda
Honda’s Automotive Laboratories of Ohio offered their wind tunnels as part of a partnership between the USA Bobsled/Skeleton team and the organization for testing leading up to the Olympic Winter Games.

Before the Winter Olympics, USA bobsledders were at a lab in Ohio trying to shave down fractions of a second off their time.

"In our sport, winning a gold medal, a silver, or a bronze is decided in 100ths of a second," said Chris Fogt, head coach of the USA bobsled team.

Fogt was speaking in a video released today by Honda. Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio spent the last six months helping the USA Bobsled-Skeleton athletes on their performance and speed for this year's Olympics.

Honda — one of Ohio's largest employers with more than 15,000 employees statewide — used its wind tunnel for aerodynamic testing.

"When you work with a team like Honda and see the number of engineers that are here to support our team and the facilities we are working in, it really gets us excited about what we can possibly do for our athletes," said Aron McGuire, CEO of USA Bobsled-Skeleton, the governing body for the sport.

Honda released a video, showing how these test runs influenced fall training sessions at the Utah Olympic Park Track in Park City, Utah.

Honda stated the teams were able to shape competitive strategies before departing for the international competition, making leaders hopeful "for the future use of advanced engineering testing and analysis to achieve faster times and secure podium finishes."

"For a company like Honda to invest and believe in your dreams, that's when incredible things happen, and we start seeing those dreams come to life," said Kaysha Love, Team USA Olympian competing on bobsledding.

Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
