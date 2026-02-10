Clark County school is latest to get eyeglasses for students through new Ohio program

More children will get needed eyeglasses at a Clark County school, thanks to a new state program.

It’s called OhioSEE.

At Northeastern Local Schools alone, more than 70 students in kindergarten through third grade will receive comprehensive vision services at no cost.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine visited the school in Clark County on Monday.

Ohio law requires screening in grade school to see whether someone needs and eye exam. But DeWine said about two-thirds of the time there's no follow-up.

"Which means that we know there are a lot of kids out there who are not seeing as well as they should be able to see be able," he said. "To read they have to be able to see. If they're going to be able to do arithmetic they're going to have to be able to see. So, so very very important for their education but it's also important just for the quality of life.”

The program's fully equipped mobile vision van is traveling to schools for on-site vision exams and returning to dispense eyeglasses directly to students in need.

Ohio Department of Health Assistant Director Lance Himes joined the DeWines on Monday.

“Many children can struggle with vision problems that affect their ability to learn and participate in the classroom,” he said. “That’s why we’re encouraging eligible schools to sign up for this valuable service. OhioSEE aims to help those who require assistance after failing a vision screening by bringing both eye exams and glasses into the school for kids who need them.”

There are 15 counties and more than 90 school districts enrolled in the pilot program, and potential future participants can register on the ODH website.

